Holm Elementary Teachers Surprised with $11,000 Donation from Navy Federal For Hurricane Recovery

Navy Federal Credit Union surprised teachers and staff at Holm Elementary School with an $11,000 donation to the Escambia County Public Schools Foundation Friday for Hurricane Sally relief efforts.

The money will support Hurricane Sally relief efforts. The donation, gathered by Navy Federal’s Contact Center employees and School Partnership Program, will help purchase supplies for 26 Holm Elementary teachers whose classrooms were devastated, suffering major damage from the storm.

“Navy Federal told me when they first came to Pensacola that they wanted to be a partner with our schools and they sure have lived up to that,” said Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “They are a valued partner and today’s contribution is just one example of how they continuously show up. When we have a need, even without a request, they use their resources and step up to the plate to fulfill that need. We are extremely thankful for the Navy Federal team.”

Navy Federal Credit Union’s School Partnership Program serves as the hub for more than 2,000 employees, who volunteer in a variety of ways with the Escambia County School District. During the 2019-2020 school year, Navy Federal employees served over 5,500 hours through various programs, including mentoring, virtual book club, pen pals and teaching financial education. This generous donation was also possible because of employees within Navy Federal’s Contact Center.

“We’re humbled to be able to provide some hope and help to our teachers who have remained dedicated to our community’s children in what has already proven to be a very challenging year,” said Keith Hoskins, senior vice president of Greater Pensacola for Navy Federal Credit Union. “We hope these funds will ease some stress and allow Holm Elementary School’s teachers to continue to have a huge impact on their students with the resources that they need.”

Holm Elementary School’s principal, Terri Fina, was just as surprised as the teachers when the ceremonial check was unveiled. School staff and faculty members were told they would be attending a routine meeting.

“This was a huge surprise and I think all of the teachers feel very heartened to know that people recognize how difficult it was for them and just how much they had been through,” said Fina. “The pandemic has made this year challenging and the hurricane on top of it made it even more stressful. This support from Navy Federal means everything to us.”