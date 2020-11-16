Escambia School District Keeping COVID-19 Restrictions In Place Until At Least January

The Escambia County School District will keep COVID-19 restrictions in place until at least January.

“The district planned to review restrictions concerning visitors, volunteers and mentors on November 13,” incoming school superintendent Dr. Timothy Smith said. “As much as we look forward to allowing parents and volunteers back on campus, we have to look at the data. That data indicates we should continue following the restrictions currently in place.”

As of Friday, there were 25 COVID-19 positive students and 25 positive staff members in the Escambia County School District. There were 645 students and 44 staff members excluded from school due to a positive COVID-19 test result, awaiting a test result or close contact to a positive case.

“We are aware of the COVID data which indicates an increase in our state over the last two-three weeks. Therefore, we will reevaluate in January 2021 after reviewing the data on current patterns and trends,” Smith said.