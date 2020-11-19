ECSO Seek Woman That Used Multiple Stolen Credit Cards At Nine Mile Road Store

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that allegedly used several stolen credit cards at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 1500 block of Nine Mile Road.

She was seen leaving in the pictured white Infiniti sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Photos provided by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for NorthEscambia.com.