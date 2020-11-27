Drivers Getting A Road Construction Break Until Monday

Drivers are getting a little break from road construction in Florida during the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday thought 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. The lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Pictured: Recent road construction activities on Nine Mile Road just west of Pine Forest Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.