Doris Spears Hundley Phillips

Doris Spears Hundley Phillips passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was 89 years old. She was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina but has lived in Pensacola for the last 60 years. Doris was a wonderful wife, an amazing mother, and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She was our matriarch, our confidant, our friend, and now our “angel”. Her sweet spirit was truly special and to know her was to love her.

She will be remembered by her husband, Phil Phillips, and her children and step-children, Vickie (Grady) Reeves, Walter (Sheri) Hundley, Vanette Webb, Verna Hundley, Debbie (Randy) Hill, Jeff Phillips, David (Shawn) Phillips. She will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Jason (Elly) Reeves, John Reeves, Amy (Will) Drinkard, Christi (Christopher) Powell, Joshua (Chelsea) Webb, Jaime Webb, Alison (Adam) Leja, Katie (Colton) Plumley, Kristen (Kenny) Sappington, Jennifer (Craig) Cooper, Audrey (Rick) Harter, Emily Beatty, Frank (Danelle) Phillips, Caleb (Crystal) Phillips and Tyler Brogan. Finally, continuing her legacy are her beloved great grandchildren, Will, Drew, Ben, Kate, Mary Francis, Mary Hollis, Grace, Caden, Chase, Gwyneth, Tristan, Zachary, Noah, Ella, Elliott, Allie, Kade and Tori.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brite and William Clarence Spears, her sisters Evelyn Grogan and Pat Spears and her brother Bill Spears.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North.

Burial was at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Will, Drew and Ben Reeves, Will Drinkard, Christopher and Caden Powell, Adam Leja, and Kade Sappington.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the ICU nurses at West Florida Hospital, especially Chelsea, Megan and Jillian, for taking such great care of our mother/grandmother. Your care and kindness were much appreciated during this difficult time.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.