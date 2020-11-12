Molino Man Arrested On Drug Charges After ECSO Executes Search Warrant

A Molino man was arrested on multiple drug related charges after a search warrant was executed at a local residence.

Shannon Ray Edmonson, 31,was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam), possession of a controlled substance (THC) with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed the search warrant in the 7300 block of Brickyard Road as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During a search of the residence, the ECSO reported locating items including marijuana, THC vape pen cartridges, two digital scales, two pill bottles containing Alprazolam, owe sheets, and nine firearms.

Edmonson claimed ownership of the illegal contraband, the report states. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $21,000 bond.