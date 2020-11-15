40-Year Old Suspect Killed In Cottage Hill Deputy Involved Shooting

A suspect was killed in a deputy involved shooting Saturday night in Cottage Hill.

About 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office were serving an arrest warrant when the suspect attempted to flee in his vehicle. The incident happened in front of a house in the 2200 block of Handy Road, just off McKenzie Road.

“Deputies were positioned behind the truck when the suspect went in reverse, they quickly moved and the suspect began to drive forward towards the deputies, forcing deputies to fire to stop the suspect,” Amber Southard, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, told NorthEscambia.com.

The 40-year old male suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. His name has not been released.

No deputies were injured.

As is standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.