Century Raises Garbage Rates

Century residents will see an increase on their garbage bill next month.

The town contracts with Republic Services to collect garbage within the town limits. Republic has a provision in their contract that allows them to increase the rates they charged the town earch December to match the Consumer Price Index. The town annually passes the rate increase directly along to residents.

That increase will amount to 3.4%, or about 80 cents, per customer, according to Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather.

Residential sanitation customers in Century will pay a monthly fee of $23.63.

Century renewed a five year contract with Republic Services in July.