By The Numbers: Local COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate Doubles In The Past Month

The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Escambia County has doubled in the past month.

The data in the chart above, compiled by the City of Pensacola, reflects the current combined number of patients hospitalized on the listed date at Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The numbers are not cumulative.

On month ago, the number of patients hospitalized was around 45. There were 95 hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The numbers are still below the well over 200 on multiple days in July.