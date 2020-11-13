By The Numbers: Hurricane Sally Assistance In Escambia County

Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, Escambia County residents have received approximately $89.6 million in total federal funds.

Individual Assistance (as of Nov. 9):

4,463 homeowners and renters have been approved for nearly $18.2 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. This includes: More than $14 million in Housing Assistance grants for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments. Nearly $4.2 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.

National Flood Insurance Program (as of Nov. 10):

2,389 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $42.8 million has been paid in claims.

U.S. Small Business Administration (as of Nov. 8):

More than $28.6 million has been approved in low-interest disaster loans for 796 homeowners, renters and businesses.