By The Numbers: Hurricane Sally Assistance In Escambia County
November 13, 2020
Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, Escambia County residents have received approximately $89.6 million in total federal funds.
Individual Assistance (as of Nov. 9):
- 4,463 homeowners and renters have been approved for nearly $18.2 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. This includes:
- More than $14 million in Housing Assistance grants for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments.
- Nearly $4.2 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
- 3,023 homeowners and renters were approved for rental assistance.
- 4,224 survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.
National Flood Insurance Program (as of Nov. 10):
2,389 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $42.8 million has been paid in claims.
U.S. Small Business Administration (as of Nov. 8):
More than $28.6 million has been approved in low-interest disaster loans for 796 homeowners, renters and businesses.
