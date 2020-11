Ascend Cares Helps Feed Escambia County Homeless

A group from Ascend Performance Materials in Cantonment stepped up to feed the homeless this week.

The Ascend Cares group cooked and served warm bowls of taco soup at the Alfred Washburn Center, an Escambia County homeless shelter. Volunteers also prepared 200 to-go bags with a sandwich, drink, chips and snacks for each person.

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.