Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing Motorcycle From Inside Escambia Business

November 13, 2020

A Cantonment man was charged with burglary and vehicle theft for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from inside an Escambia County business.

Thomas Jay Hewes, 43, was charged with burglary of an occupied structure, grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Hewes allegedly stole a Suzuki motorcycle valued at $7,500  from inside a motorcycle shop in the 2300 block of North Pace Boulevard between 2:15 and 4 a.m. on October 10. The motorcycle belonged to an individual, but was at the shop to be sold.

He allegedly forced his way into the business, causing about $200 in damage to a door, while an employee was inside asleep, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Hewes  remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $18,500. Jail records also indicate that he is wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 