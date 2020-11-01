FDOT Prepares To Begin Driving Piles For Pensacola Bay Bridge Repair

As demolition progresses on the Pensacola Bay Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is preparing to begin driving piles, concrete posts that are driven into the ground to act as a leg or support for the new bridge, the first week of December.

The fabrication of multiple concrete piles, piers, and beams continues in preparation for reconstruction. The inventory of concrete piles and beams continues to increase with production coming from the Pensacola precast yard and a facility in Tampa.

Over the past several weeks, the department conducted extensive research to find additional mobility options that would provide the most benefit to the impacted communities. After gathering information such as potential ridership, times of operation, and duration of service as well as reviewing existing facilities that would be necessary for the safe operation of a people-moving ferry, FDOT has determined that option would not be feasible or provide the maximum assistance possible for the region. FDOT remains committed to working with local communities while also providing residents and visitors a free, temporary bus route to help transport passengers between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze through Escambia County Area Transit (ECAT).

To date, FDOT has:

Mobilized multiple contractors working around the clock to facilitate construction and minimize impacts to the existing structure.

Approved multiple construction design plans and is reviewing additional design plans for the permanent repairs that address the reconstruction of spans for the bridge and reestablishment of four lanes of traffic on the bridge at the same condition as expected for new construction.

Widened 2,000 feet of northbound and southbound S.R. 281 south of the I-10 interchange and widen the eastbound I-10 off ramp at eastbound S.R. 281 off ramp to two lanes to improve travel time on the detour route.

Met with stakeholder groups, state and local officials, civic organizations and local business owners to discuss the bridge reconstruction as well as other actions that are being considered to efficiently restore regional connectivity.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge has a targeted re-opening date of March 2021. Once repairs are complete, all four lanes will be open with no load restrictions. As each repair method is developed, FDOT will be conducting reviews to ensure the contractor is hitting all milestones in the established schedule.

Motorists should continue to use all available detour routes, which include the Garcon Point Bridge and State Road 87. At this time, tolls on the Garcon Point Bridge have been suspended through Sunday, December 13.