The Honeybee Highway: Molino Park Student Places Second In National Poetry Contest
October 1, 2020
A Molino Park Elementary School student has won second place in a nationwide poetry contest.
Jordyn Gibbs’ poem “The Honeybee Highway” took second place in the grade 3-5 division of an annual poetry contest for students across America hosted by The America Library of Poetry.
Her poem is reprinted below.
he Honeybee Highway
by Jordyn Gibbs
In my backyard there stands a hive,
a big white box where honey bees thrive.
Busy bees toiling all day long
striving to bring the nectar home.
They pollinate fields, the flowers, and crops
Then carry the pollen back into the box.
The queen bee is happy and dances a jig
Soon honey will be flowing and the yield will be big
Tall jars of honey cut fresh from the combs
Waiting to be devoured by the people at home
Sweet, sweet honey to spread thick on a bun
Thank you, my bees, for the work you have done.
