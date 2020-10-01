The Honeybee Highway: Molino Park Student Places Second In National Poetry Contest

A Molino Park Elementary School student has won second place in a nationwide poetry contest.

Jordyn Gibbs’ poem “The Honeybee Highway” took second place in the grade 3-5 division of an annual poetry contest for students across America hosted by The America Library of Poetry.

Her poem is reprinted below.

he Honeybee Highway

by Jordyn Gibbs

In my backyard there stands a hive,

a big white box where honey bees thrive.

Busy bees toiling all day long

striving to bring the nectar home.

They pollinate fields, the flowers, and crops

Then carry the pollen back into the box.

The queen bee is happy and dances a jig

Soon honey will be flowing and the yield will be big

Tall jars of honey cut fresh from the combs

Waiting to be devoured by the people at home

Sweet, sweet honey to spread thick on a bun

Thank you, my bees, for the work you have done.