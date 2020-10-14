Sample Ballots Arriving In Mailboxes Of Escambia County Voters

Sample ballots for the November 3 General Election are arriving this week in mailboxes of Escambia County voters, according to Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

The sample ballot, in both English and Spanish, includes a ballot image, the voter’s polling location and information on the three ways to vote: early, vote-by-mail, and on Election Day.

Early voting will be open Monday, October 19 through Saturday, October 31.

NorthEscambia.com photo.