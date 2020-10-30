Northview High School Names 2020 Homecoming Court

October 30, 2020

Northview High School has named their 2020 homecoming court. The homecoming queen will be crowned at 6 p.m. Friday night.

Pictured above: Senior court members are (front, L-R) Heather Knowles, Libby Pugh and Kyiah Bailey, (back) Naudia Carach and Kenna Redmond.

Other court members are pictures and named below.

Junior attendants are Gracie Godwin, Nevaeh Brown and Kayla Dixon.

Sophomore attendants are Paige Lassiter, Emma Gilmore and Elianna Morales.

Freshmen attendants are Kendal Beasley, Ava Gurganus and Rabekah Abbott.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Written by William Reynolds 

 