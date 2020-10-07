Here’s The Deal With The Pensacola Bay Bridge, Those Barges And Hurricane Delta

The Florida Department of Transportation says they are actively monitoring Hurricane Delta, and they are preparing for possible impacts including heavy rain, flooding and storm surge in Northwest Florida. And those Skanska barges.

“FDOT has made clear it expects the contractors on the Pensacola Bay Bridge to properly secure all equipment ahead of the storm,” according to a statement Tuesday.

A statement released by Skanska USA said, “We continue to closely monitor Hurricane Delta’s path and remain in communication with key partners. Due to the impending hurricane, we are actively securing the project site and all floating equipment. Our main priority remains the safety of the surrounding community and our workers.”

Bridge inspection teams are at the ready to monitor the possibility of bridge closures in the region and crews stand prepared to respond to damage resulting from the storm.

FDOT and its partners have made the reopening of the Pensacola Bay Bridge a top priority with numerous efforts underway. Additional dive teams have been deployed, bringing the total to eight, to assist with the final inspection.

Demolition is focused on three of the spans with the purpose of removing the damaged portions while preventing any further damage to the structure. In the interest of safety, crews are also utilizing remote controlled jack hammers on portions of the structure.

The contractor has ordered three additional cranes to replace existing cranes that were damaged or lost to assist in the process. Two additional subcontractors are also on site with additional equipment and 40 additional personnel to expedite demolition.

Recommended repairs to the damaged areas of the Pensacola Bay Bridge will take approximately six months to complete.

“FDOT recognizes that businesses impacted by the closure of the bridge are concerned about the extended time this critical connection will be out of use,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

Pictured: A remote controlled jack hammer being used to demolish a collapsed portion of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.