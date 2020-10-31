Friday Night Football Finals

Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Pensacola Catholic 28, Tate 21 [Story, photos]

Northview 45, Chipley 13 [Story, photo gallery]

Jay 43, Lighthouse 30

Pine Forest 28, Pensacola High 25

Escambia 28, Crestview 20

Pace 40, Choctaw 21

Niceville 63, Milton 41

Washington at West Florida (canceled)

Gulf Breeze at Fort Walton (canceled)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 33, Bessemer Academy 12

Flomaton 37, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 0

