Friday Night Football Finals
October 31, 2020
Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Pensacola Catholic 28, Tate 21 [Story, photos]
- Northview 45, Chipley 13 [Story, photo gallery]
- Jay 43, Lighthouse 30
- Pine Forest 28, Pensacola High 25
- Escambia 28, Crestview 20
- Pace 40, Choctaw 21
- Niceville 63, Milton 41
- Washington at West Florida (canceled)
- Gulf Breeze at Fort Walton (canceled)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 33, Bessemer Academy 12
- Flomaton 37, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
- T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 0
