Friday Night Football Finals

October 31, 2020

Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Pensacola Catholic 28, Tate 21 [Story, photos]
  • Northview 45, Chipley 13 [Story, photo gallery]
  • Jay 43, Lighthouse 30
  • Pine Forest 28, Pensacola High 25
  • Escambia 28, Crestview 20
  • Pace 40, Choctaw 21
  • Niceville 63, Milton 41
  • Washington at West Florida (canceled)
  • Gulf Breeze at Fort Walton (canceled)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 33, Bessemer Academy 12
  • Flomaton 37, Escambia County (Atmore) 0
  • T.R. Miller 39, W.S. Neal 0

