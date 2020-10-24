Friday Night Football Finals

Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 34, Jay 15

Escambia 33, Pine Forest 14

Washington 47, Pensacola High 7

Niceville 35, Catholic 0

Pace 49, Crestview 42

Milton 21, Mostly 10

Gulf Breeze 49, Choctaw 35

Fort Walton Beach at Navarre

Tate at West Florida (WFHS forfeit COVID-19 issues)

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy, 36 Southern Academy 6

Jackson 16, Escambia County (Atmore) 6

T.R. Miller at Flomaton (Flomaton forfeit due to COVID-19)

Opp at W.S. Neal (Opp forfeit due to COVID-19)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.