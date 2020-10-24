Friday Night Football Finals

October 24, 2020

Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 34, Jay 15
  • Escambia 33, Pine Forest 14
  • Washington 47, Pensacola High 7
  • Niceville 35, Catholic 0
  • Pace 49, Crestview 42
  • Milton 21, Mostly 10
  • Gulf Breeze 49, Choctaw 35
  • Fort Walton Beach at Navarre
  • Tate at West Florida (WFHS forfeit COVID-19 issues)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy, 36  Southern Academy 6
  • Jackson 16, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
  • T.R. Miller at Flomaton (Flomaton forfeit due to COVID-19)
  • Opp at W.S. Neal (Opp forfeit due to COVID-19)

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

