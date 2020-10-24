Friday Night Football Finals
October 24, 2020
Here are Friday night football finals from across the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 34, Jay 15
- Escambia 33, Pine Forest 14
- Washington 47, Pensacola High 7
- Niceville 35, Catholic 0
- Pace 49, Crestview 42
- Milton 21, Mostly 10
- Gulf Breeze 49, Choctaw 35
- Fort Walton Beach at Navarre
- Tate at West Florida (WFHS forfeit COVID-19 issues)
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy, 36 Southern Academy 6
- Jackson 16, Escambia County (Atmore) 6
- T.R. Miller at Flomaton (Flomaton forfeit due to COVID-19)
- Opp at W.S. Neal (Opp forfeit due to COVID-19)
