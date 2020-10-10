FEMA Has Provided $7.5 Million In Hurricane Assistance To 1,716 Households So Far

One week after FEMA individual assistance was made available to Florida residents due to Hurricane Sally, 1,716 Florida individuals and households in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Bay counties have been approved for about $7.5 million in funding from FEMA.

The assistance was provided for temporary housing expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

Survivors can register with FEMA in the following ways:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App

Call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Mobile registration centers are also available. They are closed on Saturday due to weather, but are otherwise open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The centers are located at:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Extension Service – 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment Southwest Branch Library - 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto St.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY