Tate Aggies Beat PHS 13-6 (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate High School Aggies beat the Pensacola High School Tigers 13-6 Friday night at PHS.

Pensacola High quarter Nate Simmons picked up a 43-yard run before going in from a yard out to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Calen Arevik hit a couple of a field goals for the Aggies, including one from six yards out, for a 6-6.

The Aggies took the lead on a touchdown from junior Warren Henke from a couple of yards out for a 13-6 Tate advantage.

In the final minute, a PHS Simmons pass into the endzone was broken up by Henke to seal the win for the Aggies.

The Tate Aggies (1-1) will host the Pace Patriots (0-2) next Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.



