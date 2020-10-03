Tate Aggies Beat PHS 13-6 (With Photo Gallery)

October 3, 2020

The Tate High School Aggies beat the Pensacola High School Tigers 13-6 Friday night at PHS.

Pensacola High quarter Nate Simmons picked up a 43-yard run before going in from a yard out to put the Tigers up 6-0.

Calen Arevik hit a couple of a field goals for the Aggies, including one from six yards out, for a 6-6.

The Aggies took the lead on a touchdown from junior Warren Henke from a couple of yards out for a 13-6 Tate advantage.

In the final minute, a PHS Simmons pass into the endzone was broken up by Henke to seal the win for the Aggies.

The Tate Aggies (1-1) will host the Pace Patriots (0-2) next Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.


