Escambia County Man Killed In Santa Rosa Crash

October 3, 2020

An Escambia County man was killed in a Santa Rosa County wreck on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year old Pensacola man driving a pickup truck with a utility trailer ran a red light at Highway 87 and Hickory Hammock Road near Milton. He collided with a silver GMC pickup truck. The driver , a 57-year old man from Pensacola, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 68 year old man and his passenger were not injured.

The Florida  Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of individuals involved in traffic crashes.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 