Escambia County Man Killed In Santa Rosa Crash

An Escambia County man was killed in a Santa Rosa County wreck on Thursday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 68-year old Pensacola man driving a pickup truck with a utility trailer ran a red light at Highway 87 and Hickory Hammock Road near Milton. He collided with a silver GMC pickup truck. The driver , a 57-year old man from Pensacola, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 68 year old man and his passenger were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases the names of individuals involved in traffic crashes.