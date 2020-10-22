Escambia CARES Mortgage/Rent And Business Grants: Here’s Who Received Checks So Far

Escambia County has made check registers available online for the Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Assistance Grant Program and the Escambia CARES Business Assistance Grant Program.

The Escambia CARES Business Assistance Grants are currently being distributed, with most recipients receiving the $7,500 amount. More than 490 applications were received and are in the process of being reviewed with those approved for funding being notified via email. Applications will be funded with the $2.8 million that is allocated for this grant program. The check register is available here.

The Escambia CARES Family Assistance Program received more than 9,000 applications, and county workers are racing to approve applicants for this grant. This check register is expected to go live next week when the first check run is completed. Approved applicants will be notified by Friday, Nov. 6. Checks in the amount of $3,000 will be sent following the email notification of approval. In all, the county has allocated $16.5 million to its residents in this grant program. The check register is available here.

“We are working as quickly as possible to vet the grant applications and disperse funds to those in need due to COVID-19,” said Clara Long, director of Neighborhood and Human Services. “I’d like to kindly ask the public to refrain from emailing or calling to check on the status of their application so we can focus on processing applications. Applicants should keep a close eye on their email that was supplied on the application. Applications that were completed correctly and met the criteria are being processed first, and then we will reach out to those who may need further assistance. We thank you for your patience.”

Florida Housing funded the Escambia CARES Rent and Mortgage Assistance, with the application requirements supplied by the state. Currently, 79 applicants have been approved with more than $220,000 allocated to grant recipients. Grants to bring applicants out of the arrears on rent, mortgage or utilities have been issued in the amount as low as $34.52 to as high as $7,500. In total, the state allocated $813,451 to this grant program.

The Escambia CARES Grant Programs are part of a larger federal economic recovery program, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act. Escambia County is expected to receive up to $58.2 million in funds to aid the citizens of the county affected by COVID-19 and programs to help the county navigate the challenges of the pandemic.