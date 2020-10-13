Escambia (AL) Taxi Driver Arrested For Shooting At Another Driver On I-65

A taxi driver has been arrested for shooting at a vehicle on I-65 in an apparent road rage incident near Atmore.

Robert E. Boggan, 44, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.

The incident happened Sunday on I-65. The victim told the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office that a taxi cab pulled up beside her and the driver motioned for her to roll her window down.

She told deputies that Boggan told her she ran over a tire on the interstate and it had busted his windshield.

“After the victim refused to pull over, Boggan attempted to run her off the road and he attempted to get in front of her and block her path,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said. “The victim stated that while Boggan was beside her vehicle, she heard the sound of something hitting the side of her car. After arriving at a safe location, the victim found bullet holes in the side of her vehicle.sound of something hitting the side of her car. After arriving at a safe location, the victim found bullet holes in the side of her vehicle.”

Boggan remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday afternoon with bond set at $100,000.