By The Numbers: $43.3 Million In Hurricane Sally Federal Recovery Money So Far For Escambia Residents
October 23, 2020
Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, Escambia County residents have received approximately $43.3 million in total federal funds.
Individual Assistance:
- 2,806 homeowners and renters have been approved for more than $11.7 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. This includes:
- More than $9.4 million in Housing Assistance grants for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments.
- More than $2.3 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
- 1,956 homeowners and renters were approved for rental assistance.
- 3,456 survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.
National Flood Insurance Program:
- 2,344 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $21.4 million has been paid in claims.
U.S. Small Business Administration:
- More than $10.2 million has been approved in low-interest disaster loans for 267 homeowners, renters and businesses.
Public Assistance:
- Escambia County was approved for assistance to local governments and private nonprofits for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities on Sept. 23.
- 12 requests for Public Assistance have been received, and 11 have been approved.
Mobile Registration Intake Centers:
- A Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist Hurricane Sally survivors with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. Centers in Escambia County are open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Marie Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Rd., Pensacola, FL 32505
- Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Rd., Pensacola, FL 32507
- Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola, FL 32526
