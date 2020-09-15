Pensacola Beach Water Being Shut Off Until After Hurricane Sally Passes

All water service to Pensacola Beach will be shut off later tonight due to a water main break and sewer system problems.

According to a statement from ECUA:

“A significant water main break has occurred on Pensacola Beach and ECUA crews are unable to respond due to current storm conditions and the bridge closures. ECUA will have to shut off the water system at approximately 11:00 pm tonight or until water pressure falls significantly. Storm surge and tide levels will also inundate the sewer collection system, which further necessitates the need to shut off the water system. We urge residents who are still on Pensacola Beach to store water if possible. ECUA will dispatch crews to locate the break and make repairs as soon as possible post-storm.”