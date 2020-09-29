Today Is The Last Day To Apply For Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants
September 29, 2020
The application period closes at 8 p.m. Tuesday for Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants.
Applications will be accepted online at myescambia.com/CARES and at several physical locations throughout the county.
Those needing assistance or who do not have access to the internet and wish to apply with paper forms instead of online can visit one of the 10 fully-staffed application assistance centers located throughout the county, with at least one location available in each district.
These locations will be staffed for in-person application assistance Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Beulah Senior Citizens Center, 7425 Woodside Drive
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St.
- Carver Park Resource Center, 208 Webb St.
- Century Branch Library, 7991 N. Century Blvd.
- Dorrie Miller Community Center, 2819 N. Miller St.
- Escambia County Extension Services, 3740 Stefani Road
- Gull Point Community Center, 7000 Spanish Trail
- Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95-A North
- Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97 North
Escambia County has allocated more than $3.5 million of CARES Act funding to provide grants of $2,000 each to families who have been impacted by COVID-19 and need of assistance. Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grants will be dispersed on a first-qualified, first-served basis.
To be eligible for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant, applicants must:
- Be residents of Escambia County.
- Be a U.S. citizen or a permanent legal resident.
- Be at least 18 years old.
- Have a household income of $45,000 or less.
- Have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
To apply for the Escambia CARES Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant, applicants will need to provide:
- Certification of COVID-19 impact
- Copy of a valid, state-issued ID
- Copy of Social Security card or other proof of a Social Security number
- Tax-Filers: Copy of the first page of their 2019 federal tax return (IRS form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ)
- Non-Tax Filers: Self-Certification letter stating why you did not file a 2019 Federal Income Tax Return and/or the type of income you received – Social Security Benefits (SSA, SSI/SSD), Railroad Retirement, Veterans Affairs Pension, Disability Benefits, etc.
- A completed W-9 form. Click here for the fillable W-9 Form.
For more information on the Escambia Cares Family Emergency Financial Assistance Grant, visit the program’s list of Frequently Asked Questions.
