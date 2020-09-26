Saturday Hurricane Relief: Supply Distribution Scenic Hills; Free Yard Sale Day Milestone

Two churches will hold hurricane relief events on Saturday.

Scenic Hills Hurricane Relief

The Scenic Hills Church of Christ will hold a Hurricane Sally Relief event Saturday from 10 a.m. until supplies are distributed. Relief supplies including food, water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene supplies and more will be provided one order to each vehicle at 1295 East Nine Mile Road. No walk up service.

Milestone Giveaway Day

Saturday is Giveaway Day at the Church of Christ at Milestone from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. Organizers say it is like a yard sale, but everything is free. The church is located at 4051 Stefani Road in Cantonment.