Pensacola Chamber, Volunteers Provide Hot Meals At Carver Park In Cantonment

The Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and Mercy Chefs provided free hot meals and ice Wednesday at Carver Park in Cantonment. They were assisted by volunteers from the 479 Flying Training Group from NAS Pensacola. Teamsters 991 from Mobile, Called2Rescue and Michelle Salzman. Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.