Northview Chiefs Open Season With 39-6 Win Over Holmes County

September 26, 2020

The Northview Chiefs opened their pandemic shortened season with a 39-6 win over the Holmes County Blue Devils on their home turf  Friday night in Bratt.

In the debut for new Northview Head Coach Wes Summerford, the Chiefs were first on the board 6-0  with a Logan Bryan touchdown.

After a couple of strong runs from senior Jayden Jackson, Jamarcus Jefferson was in for another Chiefs TD. Also on deck for the  Chiefs scoring was quarterback Kaden Odom on a 67-yard  touchdown pass to Jefferson topped off with a two-point conversion from Jackson. Odom also had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Next Friday night, the Chiefs will head north to Canoe to face the Cougars of Escambia County at 7 p.m.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 