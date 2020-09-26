Northview Chiefs Open Season With 39-6 Win Over Holmes County

The Northview Chiefs opened their pandemic shortened season with a 39-6 win over the Holmes County Blue Devils on their home turf Friday night in Bratt.

In the debut for new Northview Head Coach Wes Summerford, the Chiefs were first on the board 6-0 with a Logan Bryan touchdown.

After a couple of strong runs from senior Jayden Jackson, Jamarcus Jefferson was in for another Chiefs TD. Also on deck for the Chiefs scoring was quarterback Kaden Odom on a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson topped off with a two-point conversion from Jackson. Odom also had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth.

Next Friday night, the Chiefs will head north to Canoe to face the Cougars of Escambia County at 7 p.m.

