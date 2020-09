Need Work? Re-Employ Escarosa Job Fair Will Be Thursday

Looking for work? Dozens of businesses will take part in a virtual job fair this week.

The Re-Employ Escarosa event will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The employers will be on hand to meet virtually with potential employees.

You can pre-register, view participating employers and see a list of a available jobs by clicking or tapping here.