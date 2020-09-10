National Museum Of Naval Aviation To Reopen For Active Duty Military, Their Families

The National Naval Aviation Museum, in alignment with the phased reopening of activities on board NAS Pensacola, will reopen to active duty personnel and their dependent family members beginning on Tuesday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

This is an important first step for us,” said Museum Director CAPT Sterling Gilliam, USN (Ret.). “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff has worked diligently to institute measures to keep our visitors safe while still preserving the world-class experience they have come to expect.”

Active duty visitors and their dependents must bring their own masks and wear them at all times while inside the museum. Visitors can expect a different look when they arrive. There are defined paths around the aircraft and some exhibits will remain closed to ensure social distancing. The Naval Aviation Museum Foundation will operate its giant screen theater at reduced capacity and there will be limited refreshments available. The popular Cubi Bar Café will not be open at this time.

We look forward to serving our active duty personnel, a large number of whom have been confined to base since March and anxiously await the eventual return of all our loyal patrons,” Gilliam said.

Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m beginning September 15.