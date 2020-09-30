Hurricane Sally Damages In Escambia County Approach One-Third Of A Billion Dollars

September 30, 2020

The tally of Hurricane Sally damages in Escambia County is continuing to climb, now closing in on one-third of a billion dollars.

Total damages stoodd at $309 million as of Tuesday, and that number is expected to climb.

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are estimating $126 million in damage to private property from Hurricane Sally.  Damage estimates in Escambia County are approximately $111 million and damage estimates in the City of Pensacola are $15.69 million.

In the county and city, 44 buildings were destroyed, 629 have major damage, 915 have minor damage and 168 have been affected. To date, a total of 1,756 structures were damaged throughout the county.

To date, FEMA has not awarded individual assistance for Escambia County. Without it, individuals will not receive any financial help for uninsured losses or expenses.

The latest estimate so far is $182.6 million to Escambia County, Escambia County School District, Emerald coast Utilities Authority and City of Pensacola property. FEMA has issued a major disaster declaration that will allows the governmental agencies to see reimbursement for a large portion of their losses and recover expenses.

Pictured: Personal belongings and demolition debris outside a home in Bristol Park on Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 