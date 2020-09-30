Hurricane Sally Damages In Escambia County Approach One-Third Of A Billion Dollars

The tally of Hurricane Sally damages in Escambia County is continuing to climb, now closing in on one-third of a billion dollars.

Total damages stoodd at $309 million as of Tuesday, and that number is expected to climb.

Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are estimating $126 million in damage to private property from Hurricane Sally. Damage estimates in Escambia County are approximately $111 million and damage estimates in the City of Pensacola are $15.69 million.

In the county and city, 44 buildings were destroyed, 629 have major damage, 915 have minor damage and 168 have been affected. To date, a total of 1,756 structures were damaged throughout the county.

To date, FEMA has not awarded individual assistance for Escambia County. Without it, individuals will not receive any financial help for uninsured losses or expenses.

The latest estimate so far is $182.6 million to Escambia County, Escambia County School District, Emerald coast Utilities Authority and City of Pensacola property. FEMA has issued a major disaster declaration that will allows the governmental agencies to see reimbursement for a large portion of their losses and recover expenses.

Pictured: Personal belongings and demolition debris outside a home in Bristol Park on Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.