Gulf Of Mexico Offshore Drilling Protection Extended

Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced he is extending the Prohibition of Offshore Drilling in the Eastern Gulf that was set to expire soon. Trump’s extension comes days after Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson sent a letter to the president requesting an extension explaining how critical this prohibition is to the culture, economy, and way of life in Northwest Florida.

“Whether the tourism that services visitors from across the nation or the military bases that protect us all, the people of Pensacola and Northwest Florida are connected to the Gulf of Mexico for our way of life and the continued exclusion of drilling,” said Mayor Robinson. “Florida’s economy and culture are again dependent, both for the military and tourism, on the extension of the current drilling prohibition.”

In this speech in Jupiter, Florida, Trump credited Pensacola and its support for the extension, saying, “As long as I am President of the United States, we will conserve this wondrous national inheritance. From Key West to Key Biscayne, from Tampa to Tallahassee, from the Pensacola — beautiful Pensacola. I love Pensacola. I think it was 97 percent; that’s one of the reasons I like them. (Laughter.) They said, “How’d you do in Pensal- — Pensacola?” I said, “Was that — maybe 95, 97?” Right up there, so that helps. It’s amazing how that can help, isn’t it? Right here to Jupiter, which I know very well. And we’ll preserve this glorious land for our children, for our grandchildren, and for every generation of American to come.”

Pictured: President Donald Trump mentions “beautiful Pensacola” during a speech in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday.