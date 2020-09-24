Flomaton Man Charged With DUI After Crash That Caused Gas Leak

A Flomaton man was arrested on a DUI charge after a traffic crash near Century that caused a gas leak.

Larry Eugene Salter, age 61, lost control of his vehicle and ran off Carnley Road about 5:15 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to contain the gas leak shortly after their arrival; there were no other injuries reported.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy were able to smell alcohol on Salter’s breath, according to an arrest report. The trooper also noted Salter stumbled and swayed on the scene and during a field sobriety test that was conducted in the parking lot of the Whataburger in Century.

Breath tests conducted after Salter was transported to jail showed his alcohol level at .139 and .140. The legal limit in Florida is .08.

Salter was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond