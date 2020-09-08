First Day Of Practice, Less Than Two Weeks Before Football Season Opener
September 8, 2020
Labor Day Monday was the first day of high school football practice for the Northview Chiefs and the Tate Aggies– less than two weeks before the start of a pandemic-shortened season.
The first games of an eight contest schedule will be played the night of Friday, September 18.
The 2020 schedules for the Tate High School Aggies and the Northview High School Chiefs are below.
TATE HIGH SCHOOL AGGIES
- Sept. 18 vs. Pine Forest
- Sept. 25 at Washington
- Oct. 2 at Pensacola
- Oct. 9 vs. Pace
- Oct 16 vs. Escambia
- Oct. 23 at Pine Forest
- Oct. 30 vs. Pensacola Catholic
- Nov. 6 at Gulf Breeze
NORTHVIEW HIGH SCHOOL CHIEFS
- Sept. 18 at Baker
- Sept. 25 vs. Holmes County (*Senior Night)
- Oct. 2 at Escambia Academy (AL)
- Oct. 9 at Walton
- Oct. 16 vs. South Walton
- Oct. 23 at Jay
- Oct. 30 vs. Chipley (*Homecoming)
- Nov. 6 vs. Jay
Pictured: The seniors of the Northview High School Chiefs 2020 football team. Pictured below: The first day of practice for the Chiefs. Photos: Northview QB Club for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
