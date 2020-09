Fire Rips Through Camper Trailer Saturday Evening

Fire ripped through a camper trailer on North Palafox Street Saturday evening.

The camper was fully ablaze when firefighters arrived on scene in the 9800 block, near 9 1/2 Mile Road. There was no official word on injuries in the blazer about 7:15 p.m., but neighbors said they believed no one was living in the camper trailer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.