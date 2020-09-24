Cox Still Working To Restore Service; Cantonment Was One Of The Hardest Hit Areas

September 24, 2020

Cox Communications continues to work to restore service in Escambia County.

The large majority of customers that still don’t have service are located in Cantonment, Myrtle Grove and along Lillian Highway in Southwest Escambia County, Perdido Key and other small pockets where infrastructure was more heavily damaged and, in some cases, is not easily accessible.

Wednesday afternoon, Cox was on scene of the damaged fiber optic network areas and was expecting more customers to come online as those repairs were made.

“Due to the impact of Hurricane Sally, we are experiencing delays in our typical time to restore services and that is causing errors in our outage restoration messaging through the Cox app and text alert system. Our crews are working extremely hard to restore services by the end of the week. Some of the harder hit areas may take longer for restoration projects to be completed,” Cox said in a statement.

“We appreciate how much our customers have been through in the last week,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “We want our storm-impacted customers to be able to focus on their recovery and not their Cox bills. So, we are providing various forms of assistance, including credits for service disruptions.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 