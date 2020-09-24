Cox Still Working To Restore Service; Cantonment Was One Of The Hardest Hit Areas

Cox Communications continues to work to restore service in Escambia County.

The large majority of customers that still don’t have service are located in Cantonment, Myrtle Grove and along Lillian Highway in Southwest Escambia County, Perdido Key and other small pockets where infrastructure was more heavily damaged and, in some cases, is not easily accessible.

Wednesday afternoon, Cox was on scene of the damaged fiber optic network areas and was expecting more customers to come online as those repairs were made.

“Due to the impact of Hurricane Sally, we are experiencing delays in our typical time to restore services and that is causing errors in our outage restoration messaging through the Cox app and text alert system. Our crews are working extremely hard to restore services by the end of the week. Some of the harder hit areas may take longer for restoration projects to be completed,” Cox said in a statement.

“We appreciate how much our customers have been through in the last week,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox Southeast. “We want our storm-impacted customers to be able to focus on their recovery and not their Cox bills. So, we are providing various forms of assistance, including credits for service disruptions.”