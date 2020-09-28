Century Woman Charged After Burning Laundry Basket Near Her Mom’s Home

A Century woman was arrested after allegedly burning a laundry basket directly in front of her mother’s house.

Ashia Latara Brown, 28, was charged with leaving a fire unattended with visible flames and later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

According an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, deputies had responded to three disturbances related to an ongoing feud between Brown and her mother. On the ECSO’s third trip to East Pond Stree, deputies arrived to find a plastic laundry basket filled with an unknown fabric fully engulfed in flames. A deputy used his fire extinguisher to put out the fire, which was about eight feet from the mother’s residence. There was no one tending the fire.

Brown emerged from the residence next door in a very agitated state and admitted something to the deputy, but her exact statement was redacted from the arrest report.

The mother told deputies that Brown had been walking in the street in front of her residence with a gas can and a hammer while screaming profanities and threats.