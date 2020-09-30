Century Man Charged With Forcing His Way Into Home, Stealing Cash

A Century man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a local home and stealing a small amount of cash.

Tavares Antonio Odom, 32, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of burglary with assault and battery and petit theft. He remained jailed Wednesday morning with bond set at $50,500.

Odom allegedly slammed open the front door of the victim’s home on East Pond Street, pushed her out of the way as he entered her bedroom, and took $45 that was on the bed.

The victim told deputies that “he was going to get some powder and tore up $25 as he was walking to the street”, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report states. The victim said there were two other witnesses but they did not want to get involved by giving a statement to deputies.