Alabama Governor Extends Mask Mandate Until After November Election

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended Alabama’s mask mandate until after the November election.

Facial covering will be required in public places within Alabama until 5 p.m. on November 8, Ivey announced during a press conference Wednesday. Alabama’s mask order has been in effect since July 16, and it was previously set to expire on Friday.

Ivey said Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to decline since the mask order, and she mentioned the national election as one reason for extending the order.

“I want everyone to (vote) and to be able to do it safely,” she said.

Ivey also loosened the restrictions on nursing home and other long-term care facilities. Beginning October 2, each patient or resident can have one caregiver or visitor at a time.