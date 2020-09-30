Alabama Governor Extends Mask Mandate Until After November Election

September 30, 2020

Gov. Kay Ivey has extended Alabama’s mask mandate until after the November election.

Facial covering will be required in public places within Alabama until 5 p.m. on November 8, Ivey announced during a press conference Wednesday. Alabama’s mask order has been in effect since July 16, and it was previously set to expire on Friday.

Ivey said Alabama’s COVID-19 numbers have continued to decline since the mask order, and she mentioned the national election as one reason for extending the order.

“I want everyone to (vote) and to be able to do it safely,” she said.

Ivey also loosened the restrictions on nursing home and other long-term care facilities. Beginning October 2, each patient or resident can have one caregiver or visitor at a time.

Comments

3 Responses to “Alabama Governor Extends Mask Mandate Until After November Election”

  1. Concerned Citizen on September 30th, 2020 3:20 pm

    What a joke, or course let’s extend it until after the soon to be rigged election.

  2. The man on September 30th, 2020 3:01 pm

    Mandate all you want, but I’m not wearing one.

  3. Theresa Trillo on September 30th, 2020 2:39 pm

    This woman is a joke.





Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 