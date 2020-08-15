Steven Ross Preston

Steven Ross Preston, 56, of Milton, Florida, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Baptist Hospital. He was born the youngest of three children to Paul and Amanda Sue Preston on April 24, 1964, in Milton, Florida. After graduating from the University of West Florida in 1985, Steven pursued a career as a state trooper for the Florida Highway Patrol. During his 25 plus years of faithful service as a lieutenant, Steven’s drive for excellence led him to serve various roles on the force including a road trooper, drug interdiction officer, sergeant, and public relations officer. Upon retirement from the Florida Highway Patrol in 2016, Steven pursued a second career with the Department of Defense as an NCIS special agent where he specialized as a polygrapher. Steven always strove to demonstrate outstanding character and integrity in all he did in life and will be remembered by many as someone you could count on to make you laugh.

Steven was preceded in death by his loving parents, Paul and Amanda Sue Preston. He is survived by his four daughters, Rylee, Ashlyn, Blakely, and Carley Preston, of Milton, Florida; his lifelong friend Park Lee, of Milton, Florida; his two sisters, Paula (Buz) Turner and Lori Preston, of Milton, Florida; his two nieces, April (Chris) Davis and Brooke (Jeffrey) Scott, of Milton, Florida; and his great nephew and four great nieces, Tucker, Corrinne, Avery, Lanie, and Olivia, of Milton, Florida.

The visitation for Steven Preston will be held in Milton at the Lewis Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18,2020. Family is welcome from 5:00-6:00 PM; and friends as well from 6:00-8:00 PM. The Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Lewis Funeral Home and officiated by ministers Mike Wiggins and Alan Stout. Following the service, the burial will take place at Serenity Gardens in Milton, Florida.

The Active Pallbearers will include: Park Lee, Buz Turner, Darren Williamson, Fred Chavers, Tony Harris, Tony Preston, Ken Ford, and John Holland.

The Honorary Pallbearers will include: Adam Ward, Craig Faircloth, Rylee Preston, Ashlyn Preston, Blakely Preston, Carley Preston, the Florida Highway Patrol and the NCIS of Pensacola.

In Steven’s last years of life at the NCIS, he worked closely with the women and men who serve our country. With this in mind, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made, in Steven’s name, to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

The family would like to extend the deepest thanks and appreciation for all the doctors and nurses of Baptist Hospital for the love and care given to a great father, brother, and friend.