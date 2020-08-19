Steven Barry Wins Elected To Third Term As Escambia County District 5 Commissioner

Incumbent Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry won a third term Tuesday.

“I am both humbled by the support of my friends and neighbors of District 5 and excited about the opportunity to continue my public service for another term. I am proud of many things that have been completed, but I understand there is a lot of work to be done,” Barry said. “We are going to keep paving dirt roads, resurfacing existing roads, and completing drainage projects.”

Barry received 54.72% of the vote. Political newcomer Megan Walters had 27.32%, and former commissioner John Reading received 17.96%. Barry returns to his seat with no Democratic opposition in November.

“The campaign has also highlighted some other major areas of concerns, including but not limited to, improving access to high-speed internet throughout the entire district, enhancing established residential areas, and prudently managing the growth continuing to come to District 5,” Barry told NorthEscambia.com Tuesday night. “I hope to make my constituents proud of my behavior as their elected county commissioner. I take the responsibility I have been given seriously and I am thrilled to start the work of the next four years, beginning tomorrow morning”

“I want to thank my beautiful wife Ellen, my entire family, and all my friends for their work and help with the campaign. With the COVID crisis, this has been a challenging campaign season and I would not have been successful without a tremendous amount of help. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic,” Barry added. “I also want to thank my opponents for a positive, competitive campaign.”

Barry is an independent Certified Financial Planner, and has operated his small business in District 5 for nearly 20 years.