SEC Announces Football Schedule (With Complete Team Schedules)

The Southeastern Conference has announced the new football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2020 season.

Last month, the SEC established September 26 as the new kickoff for its 2020 football season to allow its universities to focus on the healthy return of their campus communities and the gradual re-introduction of athletics, as the 14 members of the SEC continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The schedule includes one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Each SEC team will play 10 conference football games to include six games against division opponents and four games against non-division opponents.

The season is scheduled to begin on September 26 and will culminate with the SEC Championship Game. It will be the 29th edition of the game and the 27th in the city of Atlanta.

The complete schedule by week is below, followed by the complete scheduled by team.

SCHEDULE BY WEEK

WEEK ONE

September 26

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Kentucky at Auburn

Mississippi State at LSU

Florida at Ole Miss

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

WEEK TWO

October 3

Texas A&M at Alabama

Arkansas at Mississippi State

Auburn at Georgia

South Carolina at Florida

Ole Miss at Kentucky

LSU at Vanderbilt

Missouri at Tennessee

WEEK THREE

October 10

Alabama at Ole Miss

Arkansas at Auburn

Florida at Texas A&M

Tennessee at Georgia

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Missouri at LSU

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

WEEK FOUR

October 17

Georgia at Alabama

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at South Carolina

LSU at Florida

Kentucky at Tennessee

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

Vanderbilt at Missouri

WEEK FIVE

October 24

Alabama at Tennessee

Auburn at Ole Miss

Missouri at Florida

Georgia at Kentucky

South Carolina at LSU

WEEK SIX

October 31

Mississippi State at Alabama

Arkansas at Texas A&M

LSU at Auburn

Kentucky at Missouri

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

WEEK SEVEN

November 7

Tennessee at Arkansas

Florida vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State

Texas A&M at South Carolina

WEEK EIGHT

November 14

Alabama at LSU

Arkansas at Florida

Auburn at Mississippi State

Georgia at Missouri

Vanderbilt at Kentucky

South Carolina at Ole Miss

Texas A&M at Tennessee

WEEK NINE

November 21

Kentucky at Alabama

LSU at Arkansas

Tennessee at Auburn

Florida at Vanderbilt

Mississippi State at Georgia

Ole Miss at Texas A&M

Missouri at South Carolina

WEEK TEN

November 28

Auburn at Alabama

Arkansas at Missouri

Kentucky at Florida

Georgia at South Carolina

LSU at Texas A&M

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Tennessee at Vanderbilt

WEEK ELEVEN

December 5

Alabama at Arkansas

Texas A&M at Auburn

Florida at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Georgia

South Carolina at Kentucky

Ole Miss at LSU

Missouri at Mississippi State

December 12

Open Date

December 19

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)

SCHEDULES BY TEAM

Alabama Crimson Tide

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at Missouri

Oct. 3 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 10 at Ole Miss

Oct. 17 GEORGIA

Oct. 24 at Tennessee

Oct. 31 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 at LSU

Nov. 21 KENTUCKY

Nov. 28 AUBURN

Dec. 5 at Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 GEORGIA

Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 at Auburn

Oct. 17 OLE MISS

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 at Texas A&M

Nov. 7 TENNESSEE

Nov. 14 at Florida

Nov. 21 LSU

Nov. 28 at Missouri

Dec. 5 ALABAMA

Auburn Tigers

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 KENTUCKY

Oct. 3 at Georgia

Oct. 10 ARKANSAS

Oct. 17 at South Carolina

Oct. 24 at Ole Miss

Oct. 31 LSU

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 at Mississippi State

Nov. 21 TENNESSEE

Nov. 28 at Alabama

Dec. 5 TEXAS A&M

Florida Gators

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at Ole Miss

Oct. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 10 at Texas A&M

Oct. 17 LSU

Oct. 24 MISSOURI

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 ARKANSAS

Nov. 21 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 28 KENTUCKY

Dec. 5 at Tennessee

Georgia Bulldogs

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 7 (Mon.) vs. Virginia (Atlanta)

Sept. 12 EAST TENNESSEE STATE

Sept. 19 at Alabama

Sept. 26 UL-MONROE

Oct. 3 VANDERBILT

Oct. 10 AUBURN

Oct. 17 at Missouri

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 vs. FLORIDA (Jacksonville)

Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Nov. 14 TENNESSEE

Nov. 21 at Kentucky

Nov. 28 GEORGIA TECH

Kentucky Wildcats

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at Auburn

Oct. 3 OLE MISS

Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 17 at Tennessee

Oct. 24 GEORGIA

Oct. 31 at Missouri

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 VANDERBILT

Nov. 21 at Alabama

Nov. 28 at Florida

Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA

LSU Tigers

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Oct. 3 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 10 MISSOURI

Oct. 17 at Florida

Oct. 24 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 31 at Auburn

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 ALABAMA

Nov. 21 at Arkansas

Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

Dec. 5 OLE MISS

Ole Miss Rebels

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 FLORIDA

Oct. 3 at Kentucky

Oct. 10 ALABAMA

Oct. 17 at Arkansas

Oct. 24 AUBURN

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA

Nov. 21 at Texas A&M

Nov. 28 MISSISSIPPI STATE

Dec. 5 at LSU

Mississippi State Bulldogs

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at LSU

Oct. 3 ARKANSAS

Oct. 10 at Kentucky

Oct. 17 TEXAS A&M

Oct. 24 Open

Oct. 31 at Alabama

Nov. 7 VANDERBILT

Nov. 14 AUBURN

Nov. 21 at Georgia

Nov. 28 at Ole Miss

Dec. 5 MISSOURI

Missouri Tigers

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 ALABAMA

Oct. 3 at Tennessee

Oct. 10 at LSU

Oct. 17 VANDERBILT

Oct. 24 at Florida

Oct. 31 KENTUCKY

Nov. 7 Open

Nov. 14 GEORGIA

Nov. 21 at South Carolina

Nov. 28 ARKANSAS

Dec. 5 at Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 TENNESSEE

Oct. 3 at Florida

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 AUBURN

Oct. 24 at LSU

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 14 at Ole Miss

Nov. 21 MISSOURI

Nov. 28 GEORGIA

Dec. 5 at Kentucky

Tennessee Volunteers

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at South Carolina

Oct. 3 MISSOURI

Oct. 10 at Georgia

Oct. 17 KENTUCKY

Oct. 24 ALABAMA

Oct. 31 Open

Nov. 7 at Arkansas

Nov. 14 TEXAS A&M

Nov. 21 at Auburn

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt

Dec. 5 FLORIDA

Texas A&M Aggies

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 VANDERBILT

Oct. 3 at Alabama

Oct. 10 FLORIDA

Oct. 17 at Mississippi State

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 ARKANSAS

Nov. 7 at South Carolina

Nov. 14 at Tennessee

Nov. 21 OLE MISS

Nov. 28 LSU

Dec. 5 at Auburn

Vanderbilt Commodores

DATE OPPONENT

Sept. 26 at Texas A&M

Oct. 3 LSU

Oct. 10 SOUTH CAROLINA

Oct. 17 at Missouri

Oct. 24 Open Date

Oct. 31 OLE MISS

Nov. 7 at Mississippi State

Nov. 14 at Kentucky

Nov. 21 FLORIDA

Nov. 28 TENNESSEE

Dec. 5 at Georgia