Salzman Beats Hill In GOP Race For House District 1 Seat

Michelle Salzman won the Republican nomination for Florida House District 1 over incumbent Rep. Mike Hill.

Salzman will go on to face Democratic nominee Francine Mathis in the November general election.

“I feel humbled and grateful, and I’m hopeful for the future of Northwest Florida,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com. “This is not my victory; this is a victory of the people.”

Salzman won the GOP nod with 52.48% of the vote to Hill’s 47.52% according to complete, but unofficial results. She had a 1,048 vote advantage.

In her campaign, Salzman highlighted the fact that Hill failed to get any bill that he sponsored passed. And she picked up key endorsements from the National Rifle Association, Florida Medical Association, Florida Professional Firefighters and the Florida Police Benevolent Association. Salzman, an Army veteran, has spent much of the past several years volunteering locally and is the former president of the Escambia County Council of PTAs.

Hill, a local insurance agent, was first elected during a 2013 special election in House District 2. He ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2016. In 2018, he ran for House District 1, defeating Rebecca Bydlak after releasing a video recorded at the Confederate monument in downtown Pensacola claiming that he would bring the Donald Trump Hollywood star to Pensacola. That never happened.

Salzman said during the next phase of her campaign, she will be reaching out to voters to see what they want from their representative.

“I look forward to reaching out to all of the voters and finding out what are the priorities I can work on in Tallahassee,” she said.

In the Democratic primary, Mathis won with 68.20% of the vote to Barbara Schott-Shouse’s 31.80%.