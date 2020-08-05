New Flomaton Head Baseball Coach Coy Campbell Indicted On Forged Instrument, Theft, Ethics Charges

August 5, 2020

New Flomaton High School head baseball coach Coy Campbell, Jr. has been arrested after being indicted on multiple counts.

An Escambia County (AL) grand jury indicted Campbell, 50, on seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, one count of theft of property third degree and one count of an ethics violation/using position for personal gain. He surrendered to the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and was released on a $25,000 bond.

“The charges stem from a criminal investigation into the handling of money that was collected during sporting events that took place for the school year of 2019-2020,” Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

In April, the Escambia County (AL) School Board approved Campbell’s transfer from W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton to Flomaton High School as a physical education and driver’s education instructor. He was also named head baseball coach.

At W.S. Neal, Campbell served as head baseball coach since 2001. He was also assistant principal at the time of his transfer.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 