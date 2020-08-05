New Flomaton Head Baseball Coach Coy Campbell Indicted On Forged Instrument, Theft, Ethics Charges

New Flomaton High School head baseball coach Coy Campbell, Jr. has been arrested after being indicted on multiple counts.

An Escambia County (AL) grand jury indicted Campbell, 50, on seven counts of possession of a forged instrument, one count of theft of property third degree and one count of an ethics violation/using position for personal gain. He surrendered to the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and was released on a $25,000 bond.

“The charges stem from a criminal investigation into the handling of money that was collected during sporting events that took place for the school year of 2019-2020,” Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

In April, the Escambia County (AL) School Board approved Campbell’s transfer from W.S. Neal High School in East Brewton to Flomaton High School as a physical education and driver’s education instructor. He was also named head baseball coach.

At W.S. Neal, Campbell served as head baseball coach since 2001. He was also assistant principal at the time of his transfer.