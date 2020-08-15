Nearly 1,800 Gallons Of Sewage Spilled In Cantonment

ECUA reported a nearly 1,800 gallon sanitary sewer overflow Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

ECUA said contractor ran over a valve, causing 1,786 gallons of sewage to be spilled at Booker Street and Ransom Street about noon Friday. The sewage leak flowed for about five minutes and was contained on site, according to a notice from the Florida Department of Environmental Protect.

The valve was repaired by ECUA and the area was cleaned with a biocide agent to eliminate any contamination concerns.