Molino Man Charged With Attacks On His Brother, Sister And Mother

August 15, 2020

A Molino man has been charged with attacking his mother, sister and brother.

Dawin Bryant Baxter II, 42, was charged aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of battery for the incident on Rosalyn Way.

Baxter, who provided a Brickyard Road address at the time of his arrested, allegedly began yelling at his sister because she was getting on to Baxter because he was not helping to clean the house. He then shoved his sister and mother, according to an arrest report.

When he went toward his sister again, Baxter’s brother placed him in a headlock, the report states.  They both went outside where Baxter came at his brother with a knife. Baxter also allegedly bit his brother “extremely hard” on his left forearm, leaving deep bit marks, the ECSO said.

Deputies noted in their report that Baxter was intoxicated and agitated, and he claimed he was the one who was attacked.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 