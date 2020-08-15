FHSAA: Fall Sports Can Begin; Escambia County Schools To Announce Plan Next Week

The Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) voted Friday to allow fall sports to go ahead — with the caveat that districts can made their own, different decisions.

Escambia County’s decision won’t happen until next week.

The first allowable practice date will be August 24 for football, cross county, volleyball, swimming and bowling. The earliest date for regular season contests will be September 4. The option approved by FHSAA basically keeps fall schedules mostly intact. For football, it eliminates scheduled kick-off classics and week one for most schools.

The FHSAA board also voted to allow schools or districts to opt out of the state series in a sport by September 18. That will allow schools and districts to create their own fall sports calendar with the possibility of regional schedules under FHSAA guidance. It also allows schools to follow guidance from local governments and the health department.

“Today FHSAA made the right choice in giving school districts in Florida the option of beginning fall sports as early as August 24th,” Sen. Marco Rubio said. “Each district can now decide when & how they want to start. It should be a careful and phased approach.”

Under the plan, the first Friday night under the lights for high school football in Florida will be September 4.

The FHSAA board approved the plan on an 11-5 vote over plans that would have delayed the start of the season to October 23 or December 11.

Photos by Jennifer Repine for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.