Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule
August 16, 2020
Here is a schedule of this week’s Escambia County public meetings:
Tuesday, August 18
Board of Electrical Examiners – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Wednesday, August 19
Inspection Fund Advisory Board Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Medical Examiners Search Committee – 2 p.m., M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.
Thursday, August 20
Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 8:30 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
Friday, August 21
Value Adjustment Board Organizational Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room
