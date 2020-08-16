Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule

Here is a schedule of this week’s Escambia County public meetings:

Tuesday, August 18

Board of Electrical Examiners – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Wednesday, August 19

Inspection Fund Advisory Board Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Medical Examiners Search Committee – 2 p.m., M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building, 190 W. Government St.

Thursday, August 20

Board of County Commissioners Public Forum – 8:30 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room

Friday, August 21

Value Adjustment Board Organizational Meeting – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, BCC Meeting Room